Help is on the way, the next two characters coming to Overwatch 2 will be Support heroes

Since Overwatch 2 was released, the Support class has been having a rough time. Whether it is fast-moving Damage characters like Tracer and Genji, or unkillable machines like Roadhog and Orisa, Support players have been doing a lot of running for their life lately, with unquestionably, the fewest choices compared to the other classes. Luckily, the next two heroes added to the game will help fill out that side.

In an interview with NME where the main focus was on balancing and other content coming in the future, Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller talked about the Support situation in the game, admitting that it gives “the least amount of choice” to players for how to play the game. In Season 2, there are eight total Supports, going up against 11 Tanks and 17 Damage heroes. Keller says that the next two heroes, who will be added to the game at the start of Seasons 4 and 6, will be Supports that bring new mechanics we haven’t seen before.

While Keller did not specify what mechanics these newcomers will introduce to Overwatch 2, we can guess that it won’t have anything to do with speed, cleansing, immortality, or reviving fallen teammates, but we know they are mechanics that will directly help your teammates. You can expect some kind of healing power, but whatever is on the way with them will be something unique.

The most recent Support addition, Kiriko, is a character that can deal significant damage if she hits her kunai throws, but that can be challenging. Ana and Zen can be tough to get good use out of as well these days. With how lower-ranked players love Mercy and Moira, there may be a new Support that is easier to play on the way within the two new additions. Whatever ends up coming, it will be good to see a little more diversity in gameplay added to Overwatch 2’s Support class.