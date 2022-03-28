Hidden files reveal Elden Ring could have had a bestiary

FromSoftware understands what it takes to design a good enemy. When it comes to Elden Ring, fights are challenging, exciting, and intricately unique. Whether you’re putting down skeletons and rabid dogs or taking on demigods and bosses, you’ll encounter plenty of interesting enemies in the Lands Between. It’s a shame there’s no catalog detailing enemy lore, but it might have been a thought, according to in-game files.

Twitter user JesterPatches uncovered hidden files containing what they believe may be a bestiary. A post reveals 128 character icons ranging from NPCs to soldiers to animals to even Godskins. Each icon has a twin with one greyed out and the other filled in to possibly let you know you’ve unlocked it. However, there are no icons for major bosses. A few notable icons include what appears to be a Caelid dog, a Caelid crow, a pigeon, a crab, and Rennala’s student.

This led to speculation that a bestiary of sorts may have once been a part of Elden Ring. While it isn’t accessible in the game, the fact the files are there may mean the feature was meant to be included but was ultimately cut.

A catalog of all of Elden Ring’s creatures, NPCs, and enemies would be handy. Many have weaknesses and resistances and knowing what you need to prepare for would lead to creating new strategies and farming necessary items.