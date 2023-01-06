Hidden Path’s Dungeons & Dragons project is still in development despite reports of its cancelation

The other day it was reported that Wizards of the Coast was reorganizing its video game production and canceling five video game projects. One of the projects was a Dungeons and Dragons game by Hidden Path Entertainment. However, Hidden Path published a tweet claiming that its D&D project is still on track, and the studio is actively looking to hire new people to join the team.

Hidden Path’s tweet contradicts Bloomberg’s original report about several games being canceled by Wizards. Jason Schreier, the writer of the initial report on Bloomberg, responded to Hidden Path’s tweet on Twitter. While Schreier finds the situation “unusual and very unfortunate,” he nonetheless stands by the original reporting. He cites that Bloomberg received clarification about Hidden Path’s D&D game getting canceled from a source and a Wizards of the Coast spokesperson.

Hey everyone, just wanted to set the record straight:

Our epic D&D project with Wizards is still happening! In fact, we're currently hiring and looking for talented people to join our team. Check out our jobs page at https://t.co/mXo7I9BPY1 — Hidden Path Ent (@HiddenPathEnt) January 5, 2023

This is a very unusual and very unfortunate situation, but we stand by our reporting. Both a source and a Wizards of the Coast spokesperson told Bloomberg on Tuesday that Hidden Path's D&D game is cancelled. https://t.co/5RgFsXUrxU — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 6, 2023

Schreier would later respond on Twitter that he contacted the spokesperson again, and the spokesperson reiterated that Hidden Path’s game was canceled. This may be an unfortunate situation where Hidden Path’s game has been canceled internally by Wizards of the Coast, but the studio has yet to receive official word on the cancelation. However, that’s speculative on our part. We don’t have any greater insight into the situation other than what is being reported by Schreier and Bloomberg.

I have. The spokesperson reiterated that the game is cancelled — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 6, 2023

Hasbro and its subsidiary Wizards of the Coast wanted to release several new video games based on their popular Dungeons and Dragons brand. Some of the early games published by Wizards, like Dungeon and Dragons: Dark Alliance, end up not succeeding as well as the company had hoped. Hasbro would later suffer a 40% drop in shares in 2022, forcing the toy company to reorganize, which greatly affected many of its subsidiaries, including Wizards. Wizards is being reported as having to lay off 15 people, while also canceling five projects being worked on by other studios, including Hidden Path Entertainment’s unnamed Dungeons and Dragons game. Fortunately, Wizards still has the full release of Baldur’s Gate III in August to look forward to.