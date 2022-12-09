When is the release date for Baldur’s Gate 3? Answered

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in Early Acces for over two years, since October 6 2020 to be more precise. During that time, the developers, Larian Studios, have been polishing and reiterating on the game with active feedback from the community. It was always expected for the game to be in Early Acces for around three years, and things were silent for a little while. But finally, during the Video Games Awards show on December 8, we have found out a few new tidbits about the game, including the release date.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix fixes NPCs who know things they shouldn’t — full patch notes

When is Baldur’s Gate 3 going to be released?

With several newly announced features coming to Baldur’s Gate 3, the developers from Larian have also announced that the game will be leaving Early Access in August 2023. That’s when the official full launch of the game is going to take place, with the exact date of release planned as the time draws nearer. The game has been playable on PC and Stadia during Early Access, but with the discontinuation of Stadia, the full game won’t be playable on that service any longer.

With the announcement of the release date, the Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition was also revealed as available to preorder, with a host of physical goodies at a premium price point and a limited run. Moreover, the devs have also recently added a new class and race to the game. Players have been clamoring for the option to play as Bards, and that’s finally been implemented. The players can now also play as Gnomes, the magically talented short humanoid race that’s going to be familiar to all fantasy (and especially DnD) lovers. There is still time until August, so we’re hoping to see even more cool additions to the game prior to the official release.