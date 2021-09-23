Hitman 3 Season of Envy brings a new Escalation and roadmap next week

Io Interactive has officially revealed Hitman 3 Season of Envy. The season is the sixth entry in the Seasons of Sin Collection and will bring a new Escalation and a host of new items to unlock for Agent 47 in addition to the entire season’s other content, which will be revealed next week.

Season of Envy launches on September 28, at which time there will be a significant new Hitman 3 update to download. Once the update has been installed, you’ll be able to play the new Escalation: The Envy Contention, and unlock The Odium Suit, the cat-shaped Jaeger 7 Green Eye, and the Cat’s Claw Knife.

Io Interactive hasn’t revealed everything that’s coming with the Season of Envy yet, but it has teased that there will be more unlocks for players who are working their way through all of the game’s Featured Contracts. In addition, it’s likely that there will be a similar format of new Featured Contracts, more free locations, and, of course, Elusive Targets over the course of the season.

While we don’t know exactly how The Envy Contention Escalation plays out, we do know a couple of the unique twists that it contains. Players will be taking on unique targets added to Mendoza specifically for the Escalation, but they’ll be racing against another assassin, one that rivals Agent 47. You’ll need to kill the targets before the rival in the way that Envy wants you to if you want to earn the highest score possible.