How to complete the Oh, Deer feat in Hitman 3

Oh, Deer is a feat in Hitman 3 that you can complete in the Holiday Hoarders Christmas-themed mission. To complete it, you need to kill both targets in the mission with an explosion caused by a propane flask after they fail to find any of the items they’d hoped to steal from the museum. This is a complicated feat because it requires a lot of legwork. However, this guide will show you how to stop the targets from stealing anything and kill them with the required explosion.

Step 1: Steal all the items

The first part of this feat is stealing all the items. Your targets will begin stealing almost immediately, leaving you with a tiny window of time in which to take the items they’re after. Below, we’ve listed all twelve items that you need to pick up, in order, so that you know where you need to go. This is the same order you need to collect them in to complete the Santa’s Little Helper feat. We’ve also included map references for each item. To get to each item in time, you’ll need to start undercover in the kitchen. Otherwise, you’ll struggle to collect every item before your targets.

Item 1: Apricot – This item is sitting on the kitchen counter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 2: Coconut – The coconut is down the hall from the apricot in the canteen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 3: Cannonball – This item is sitting next to the model of a boat in one of the museum’s wings.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 4: Toy tank: This item is in the same wing as the cannonball, sitting on the counter behind the staff looking at a painting.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 5: Battleaxe – This item is sticking out of the ice sculpture in the restaurant. Note that you can’t put it away, so get a security disguise.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 6: Shuriken – The shuriken is around the corner from the battleaxe in a clothes rail.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 7: Fireworks remote detonator – This item is on the lighting desk on the first floor balcony. Watch out for one of your targets who may reach it before you if you’re not fast.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 8: Circumcision knife: You’ll find this item in a room near the fireworks remote detonator.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 9: Cowboy bust – This item is the first you’ll encounter in the attic if you enter via the ladder in the museum director’s office.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 10: Saber – This sword is found deeper into the attic area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 11: Bust – You’ll find the bust on the security desk in the attic.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Item 12: Branson MD-2 microphone – Once again, this final item is deeper into the attic.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 2: Head to the garden and wait

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve found all of the items, you can drop the saber and battleaxe and make your way to the garden. You need to find the lion statue with two strategically placed propane flasks underneath it. See below for a map reference for this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wait nearby, and eventually, both targets will come to this part of the garden and stand near the propane flasks. You’ll only have a few seconds in which you can shoot the flasks and cause an explosion, so take your opportunity when it presents itself. This should kill both targets and complete the Oh, Deer feat. All that you have to do now is exit the mission.