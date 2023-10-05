Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal Release Date, Platforms & Features

When the opening theme of Ave Maria hit during the intro trailer, hitmen around the world saluted with their silverballers in one hand and black suitcases in the other. For those who are unfamiliar with the bald assassin, Agent 47 is a scientifically enhanced hitman with a penchant for fiber-wired strings and large sniper rifles.

He’s had plenty of games dedicated to his exploits, and now IO Interactive is bringing back one of the classic titles in the series with Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal. As we get closer to release, we’re excited to keep you all updated on trailers, the release date announcement, and other features in the meantime.

When is the Hitman: Blood Money Release Date?

Image via Feral Interactive YouTube

There is currently no set release date for Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal, but the company that is porting it – Feral Interactive – is known for their ports of Alien Isolation, Rome: Total War, and Grid Autosports. With a track record like that, it’s very likely that the game is well into production, so hopefully we’ll have a release date by the end of the year. We’ll update this portion once the release date has been announced.

All Hitman Blood Money: Reprisal’s Trailers

As more trailers become available, we’ll list each one here as a way to keep track of any important updates or gameplay reveals that the developers have shared.

The first announcement trailer features the classic Ave Maria theme from the original PlayStation 2 release in 2006. At the end of this first trailer, it confirms that a Nintendo Switch and mobile release for iOS and Android are planned as the platforms for launch.

Hitman Blood Money: Reprisal Features

There currently aren’t a lot of details about what to expect from Hitman Blood Money: Reprisal. But along with a first look at the upgraded graphics, most of the gameplay footage we’ve seen so far seems to be focused on the mobile version, with the touchscreen controls on full display. One of the additions that the team has mentioned, the minimap, is showcased a bit, with different targets colored blue and red.