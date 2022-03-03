Hitman 3 Year Two March roadmap includes new weapons, game modes, and more

Developer IO Interactive has revealed the roadmap for March for Hitman 3 Year Two. The roadmap encompasses a glut of new content for the game, including an expansion of Elusive Target Arcade, new weapons to unlock, a returning Elusive Target, and a new portion of Contracts Mode.

As of today, there are three new missions in the Elusive Target Arcade. These missions require players to complete Elusive Target missions from the past, with at least three targets each. New rewards have been added for these missions, including the Sieger AR552 Tactical and the HWK21 Covert. Three more missions will come to the Elusive Target Arcade at the end of the month.

Next week The Collector Elusive Target will return to Dartmoor. Everyone who owns Hitman 3 will be able to take this mission on, with completions counting towards suit unlocks. While this is a revisited Elusive Target, it gives players a chance to try out new methods, weapons, and use their extensive map knowledge to complete the mission faster than ever before.

Finally, IO Interactive has announced the launch of one of the most requested features in Hitman 3, Contracts Mode support for Patient Zero missions. The Patient Zero campaign is a series of unique missions with a slowly spreading virus. Players will be able to create and share Contracts from these missions later this month.