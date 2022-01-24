Hitman 3’s PC VR hotfix is out now but Game Pass crashes are still a problem

IO Interactive has posted an update on the glitches and bugs in Hitman 3 Year Two that players found last week shortly after the update launched. So far, one of the biggest problems with the update has been corrected, but there are still some bugs that need patching.

Today, IO Interactive told fans that PC VR performance issues with Hitman 3 had been fixed in a hotfix available for all PC users to download now. This should make the game look and play better on all PC VR headsets.

However, the crashes that PC players are encountering on Game Pass are still being investigated. The same is true for those Xbox players who experience a crash when playing the game. Efforts have been escalated to find out the cause of the problem for Xbox players, and a permanent fix for PC players playing on Game Pass is in the works, but it’s not out yet.

Finally, Elusive Target Arcade is still not fixed, and the problem has yet to be nailed down. IO Interactive is working to find out why the game mode continues to present players with incorrect timers or kick them out entirely for seemingly no reason. However, the developer says that good progress is being made, so a fix shouldn’t be that far away.