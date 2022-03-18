Hogwarts Legacy confirmed to release on Nintendo Switch

WB Games has confirmed its plans to release Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch, according to a logo alongside other platforms on the game’s website. Additionally, the website’s FAQ mentions the Nintendo platform again stating that “Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.”

The even better news is that the game is actually listed on Amazon which was first spotted by Nintendo Life. This means Nintendo Switch owners don’t have to worry about a cloud release as developer Avalanche Software is apparently working their magic to get Hogwarts Legacy working natively on the device.

When Hogwarts Legacy was revealed back in 2020, it was confirmed to release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Fans of the Harry Potter got another look at the single-player RPG in a 14-minute State of Play presentation that revealed the game is coming to all platforms, which now includes Nintendo Switch, this holiday season.

Following the State of Play, the unhighlighted announcement is a little head-scratching as to why the game’s marketing didn’t confirm something that was so easy to discover on the game’s website. Hopefully, players looking to pick it up on Nintendo Switch get a look at how the game plays on the handheld device may be even in an upcoming Nintendo Direct.