All shiny beast colors in Hogwarts Legacy

One particular pastime in Hogwarts Legacy that creature collection enthusiasts might indulge in is finding and catching every Shiny Magical Beast in the Highlands. Similar to Shiny pocket monsters in the Pokémon franchise, Shiny variants of Beasts are hard-to-find counterparts that vary from their default appearances. The rare versions of these creatures do not provide different Beast Materials or offer any gameplay advantages. They primarily serve as cosmetic collectibles that will fulfill the urge of Hogwarts students striving to “catch ’em’ all.” Accordingly, the optional activity of “Shiny Hunting” will undoubtedly be rewarding for those with the time and dedication to rescue these special-colored Beasts.

Catching Shiny Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

Rescuing a Shiny Magical Beast in Hogwarts Legacy is no different than tracking down and capturing an ordinary Beast in the Highlands. The primary dissimilarity in Shiny Hunting is that the Shiny variants have a much lower chance of spawning. In other words, the only obstacle keeping you from finding a Shiny Beast is the game’s RNG, which can be annoying to deal with but rewarding if you are patient and lucky. One of the primary ways you can quickly distinguish a Shiny Beast from its standard variation is by knowing the unique colors of a Shiny’s skin, fur, or feathers in Hogwarts Legacy.

Shiny Jobberknoll Color in Hogwarts Legacy

First, the Jobberknoll typically comes in shades of blue, from bright azure to emerald turquoise. On the other hand, a Shiny Jobberknoll in Hogwarts Legacy has charcoal gray plumage speckled with white dots. This Shiny Beast’s breast is white like its default appearance, but the blackish tint of its body makes it easy to spot under sunlight but hard to see after nightfall.

Shiny Mooncalf Color in Hogwarts Legacy

Speaking of nightfall, Mooncalves are a Magical Beast that you can only encounter after the sun has set across the Highlands. The thin fur of a Shiny Mooncalf in Hogwarts Legacy is a milky white, making it notably easy to identify in the dark of night. As for its sparkly, starlit eyes, the irises of a Shiny Mooncalf remain the same gradient tone of cosmic blue.

Shiny Hippogriff Color in Hogwarts Legacy

Similar to the Jobberknoll, the Shiny Hippogriff in Hogwarts Legacy is a stark contrast to its white pearl color. You can instantly recognize a Shiny Hippogriff by its dark, jet-black appearance, regardless of the time of day.

Shiny Puffskein Color in Hogwarts Legacy

Conversely, the color of a Shiny Puffskein in Hogwarts Legacy is rather tricky to distinguish from its regular array of fur hues. More specifically, Shiny Puffskeins are light gray in color, with connected patches of white hair across its face. Because there are other light-colored Puffskeins in its default appearance pool, noticing a Shiny variation of this Magical Beast can be a challenge, depending on if the lightning of the environment is right.

Shiny Fwooper Color in Hogwarts Legacy

Next is the Shiny Fwooper in Hogwarts Legacy, an owl-like rarity with white feathers that possess a pinkish tint. When comparing the Shiny version of this Beast with its other common colors, it is effortless to see the differences in hue since normal Fwoopers are typically hot pink or tropical blue. Nevertheless, the bright colors can look the same after nightfall, so it might be best to hunt for this bird during the day.

Shiny Diricawl Color in Hogwarts Legacy

Similar to real-world ducks or chickens, male Diricawls are generally colorful in nature, while the females possess a plain yet light plumage. As a result, it can be challenging to visually separate the white Shiny Diricawl in Hogwarts Legacy from the normal females when glancing from a distance. However, after you get closer, the milky tint of the Shiny version’s white feathers becomes more apparent and easier to differentiate.

Shiny Niffler Color in Hogwarts Legacy

The color of Shiny Nifflers in Hogwarts Legacy is a luminous gray, which can be impossible to distinguish from the bluish aquamarine fur of normal Nifflers under the night sky. Therefore, searching for these platypus-esque critters during the day is an ideal approach.

Shiny Giant Purple Toad Color in Hogwarts Legacy

One of the easiest Shiny Beast colors to spot in the Highlands is the Shiny version of the Giant Purple Toad. As its name implies, this oversized amphibian is typically a shade of purple. However, a Shiny Giant Purple Toad’s skin is a pale white in an almost albino-like manner, making it extremely easy to notice in dark and dank swamps, regardless of the hour.

Shiny Unicorn Color in Hogwarts Legacy

One of the hardest Shiny Beasts to catch is undoubtedly the Shiny Unicorn in Hogwarts Legacy, as the horned equine only has a single Den and spawns one at a time. If you plan to catch one, be prepared for a test of perseverance, as it took us around two hours of farming before we were able to encounter one in the Forbidden Forest. Nonetheless, the effort is well worth it if you appreciate the Shiny variant’s gorgeous golden fur.

Shiny Thestral Color in Hogwarts Legacy

Similar to Shiny Giant Purple Toads, Shiny Thestrals in Hogwarts Legacy are noticeably different from their default appearance due to their pale silver skin color. However, this silver shade can sometimes be hard to spot since Thestrals have reflective skin, making it tricky to distinguish a Shiny variant from a female’s pale yellow hue.

Shiny Kneazle Color in Hogwarts Legacy

Likely the most prosaic Shiny Beast color in Hogwarts Legacy is the Shiny Kneazle, which has the light, tannish brown fur of a mountain lynx. Of course, the creature is still appealing to the eyes, especially how its sky-blue eyes contrast with its grayish-brown hair. Even so, the lack of a flamboyant, distinguishable characteristic in the Shiny’s appearance makes it hard to differentiate between its standard form.

Shiny Graphorn Color in Hogwarts Legacy

The Shiny Graphorn is undoubtedly the most challenging and effort-demanding Shiny Magical Beast to farm in the game. The Shiny Graphorn’s ashen, whitish color in Hogwarts Legacy is certainly remarkable but stands a reward that requires your dedication to earn it. The reason is that you must defeat a Wild Graphorn in combat every time before catching it. Accordingly, it took us over three hours and approximately 50+ attempts before we encountered a Shiny Graphorn at its sole Den in the Highlands.

Before concluding, it is important to note that only one Phoenix can be acquired from a late-game quest in Hogwarts Legacy. Therefore, it was not included in this 12-item list as a potential Shiny Beast. Moreover, the total time it took to farm all these Shiny variants for us was around six hours, but your RNG might be more favorable than ours.