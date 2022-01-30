Hogwarts Legacy might be coming in September, according to leaker

It seems like Warner Brothers gaming division has been the subject of constant rumors and speculation ever since they merged with Discovery. First, we heard speculation they were shopping their gaming studios around, then came discussions of how some of their games were facing development trouble, and now we have rumors of potential release windows.

Regarding those rumors, the latest one comes from noted leaker AccountNGT, who says to “expect a September release” for Hogwarts Legacy. They also claim that the next trailer will be “based on skills/abilities” and will release in “February/March” at a Playstation event.

On Hogwarts Legacy because some people have asked about that, expect a September release, next trailer based on skills / abilities in February / March (PlayStation event in any case) — AccountNGT (@accngt) January 29, 2022

Now, before we dismiss these claims as a total fabrication, AccountNGT has been correct in the past. In December, they revealed an image of Star Wars Eclipse before its announcement at the 2021 Game Awards. Additionally, we know Hogwarts Legacy is still aiming for a release this year, thanks to comments made by WarnerMedia boss Jason Kilar. Therefore, all signs point to this claim by AccountNGT either being accurate or a well-timed educated guess.

Regardless, we will soon know the answer, as we only have to wait till the end of March to find out if their claims are accurate. If March passes by with no Playstation event and no trailer diving into Hogwarts Legacy’s “skills/abilities,” we can put this rumor to bed.