Hogwarts Legacy on track for 2022 release according to Warner Bros. Brazil

Following its official September 2020 reveal, Hogwarts Legacy has largely remained outside of the press cycle. There haven’t been major announcements regarding the game since 2020 outside of its initial delay from 2021 to 2022. This lack of info seems like it is about to change, however.

Warner Bros. Brazil posted a Twitter thread highlighting its key 2022 releases. The thread shows many noteworthy titles from the publisher, such as Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. Curiously though, Hogwarts Legacy is also listed as part of its 2022 roster.

This thread conflicts with a previous report, which suggested that the open-world action RPG might be delayed to 2023. A former IGN employee and current host of the Sacred Symbols podcast (paywalled on Patreon) Colin Moriarty claimed that Hogwarts Legacy will not be releasing in 2022. Moriarty said that the game was “in some sort of trouble,” according to what he has heard behind the scenes.

Hogwarts Legacy has also faced controversy due to its association with the Harry Potter franchise; as series creator JK Rowling continues to make disparaging comments about the LGBTQ community and other minorities, there’s a negative sentiment attached to Hogwarts Legacy. The game’s official FAQ states that JK Rowling is not involved in the project.