Horizon Call of the Mountain announced for PlayStation VR2, starring new protagonist
Promising early days for Sony’s new VR headset.
Sony’s 2022 CES press conference led to many minor but interesting reveals. Following more concrete details concerning the PlayStation VR2, we now have a glimpse at what Sony’s next-generation headset is capable of achieving. Just as Horizon: Zero Dawn remains one of the most technically impressive PlayStation 4 titles, Horizon Call of the Mountain appears to be a technical showpiece for the upcoming VR headset.
Co-developed by Guerrilla Games and Firesprite Games, Horizon Call of the Mountain is coming exclusively to PlayStation VR2. It’s a unique title set in the Horizon universe starring a new protagonist. However, Aloy fans shouldn’t worry, as she will also make an appearance in some form. According to Guerrilla Games Studio Director Jan-Bart van Beek, Horizon Call of the Mountain was designed to “push gameplay, technology, and hardware innovation” in an attempt to sell virtual reality as a dedicated, immersive gaming platform.
The announcement video ends with a short snippet of footage that doesn’t show much in the way of innovation, but it is a teaser. On the plus side, the showcased on-rails segment boasts a dramatic leap in visual fidelity over any existing PlayStation VR games. Sony fans can only hope that this is the start of a more significant push for triple-A VR exclusives.