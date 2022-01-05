Sony officially names new generation of VR system – the PlayStation VR2

Earlier in the day, we reported that there was a rumor suggesting that the new VR system that Sony announced last year will be going into mass production soon. Sony has now officially announced the name of the new VR system, the PlayStation VR2. The company also revealed that the new controllers for the system will be called the VR2 Sense controller. Sony also shared the specs for the system on the PlayStation Blog.

The PlayStation VR2 will be available in 4k HDR and have a full 110-degree field of view. The New Sensory Features will amplify the sensations of in-game actions from the player, making the games more immersive.

PlayStation VR2 is the next generation of VR on PS5.



Details on the #PSVR2 Sense controller, 4K OLED display, single-cord setup, and more: https://t.co/Ik5EI6nlfQ pic.twitter.com/d8by0QhOfn — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 5, 2022

The Playstation Blog uses the example of feeling the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head to highlight the new sensory features. The VR2 will also have eye-tracking, meaning players’ eye movements will be reflected within the game without the need for an external camera.

Sony also revealed that the next game in the Horizon series will be making its way to the PS VR2. The game is called Horizon Call of the Mountain, and it has no release date. But it is being developed by Guerilla and Firesprite, and it is being built specifically for the VR2.