Horizon Forbidden West’s gyro aiming controls brings the series closer to Breath of the Wild

Hidden away in the game’s settings and hidden from everyone leading up to the game’s impending release on February 18, Horizon Forbidden West has gyro aiming. The surprise new feature of motion control aiming in Horizon Forbidden West has been recently discovered and only adds to the comparisons between this and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild following Aloy’s new Glider.

Revealed by hype_domek on Twitter, motion control aiming a la Splatoon 2 and Breath of the Wild has been implemented in Horizon Forbidden West. With gyro aiming turned on, players can tilt their DualSense controllers to aim Aloy’s bow and other weapons. It’s apparently well-implemented, too.

I wish you all a happy #HorizonForbiddenWest launch day tomorrow! A quick PSA before you start playing: There's an awesome new gyro aiming option buried deep in the setting menu.

It makes aiming SO MUCH EASIER. Please give it a try. It really changed the way I play the game. pic.twitter.com/1VVoHMjjaD — hypedomi (@hype_domek) February 16, 2022

Gyro controls are turned off by default, so you’ll need to head into the game’s control settings to toggle the new motion control aiming option. As seen in the video above, you do not have to wave the controller around too much to move the camera.

Motion control aiming is more of a thing on the Switch and players used to moving their controllers around to help aim Link’s bow in Breath of the Wild will appreciate the new addition to Aloy’s arsenal. Gyro controls can take some getting used to, but it does feel intuitive when implemented correctly and can add to accuracy. It should be worth trying out when you pick up the game.