Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC Walkthrough – Quests, Collectibles, Challenges & Machines

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores expands the Horizon universe beyond anything fans have seen before. Set in a post-post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, the expansion takes protagonist Aloy to a new frontier in search of something that might help her combat the massive threat revealed at the end of Horizon Forbidden West. In this walkthrough hub for the Burning Shores DLC, we outline everything you need to know about it, from the most complex story quests through collectibles, challenges, and, of course, the new machines you’ll encounter.

The events in Burning Shores expansion takes place directly after the main game, making it about as endgame as it gets. You won’t be able to tackle it unless you’ve finished the main story, and even if you have, the enemies here will be incredibly tough, as will every mission. Burning Shores is a DLC for those that want to be even more thoroughly immersed in the Horizon universe and explore some never before seen regions of the world in this hyper-futuristic apocalyptic world.

Everything you need to know about Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Since Burning Shores is DLC that takes place after the Horizon Forbidden West main story, there’s a lot you’ll need to know just to get started. Even once you’re in the new region, there are new collectibles to find, side quests to pick up, challenges to take on, and all those fantastic new machines to discover. Below, we’ve outlined everything you need to know and linked to our more in-depth guides to help you in any problem areas. Scroll through and find what you need to complete the story.

How to start Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC, you must have finished the final story mission in the base game’s story. The mission is called Singularity, and you can follow our walkthrough if you still need to complete it. Once you have, or if you have already, load your save file, and you should see Aloy receive a call from Sylens, which will trigger a new quest to take you to the Burning Shores region and start the Burning Shores DLC. Use our guide to help you start the “To The Burning Shores” main quest and learn about a few of the things we believe you should do before you head out to the new region.

What is Brimshine and where to find it?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brimshine is a new crafting resource added to Horizon Forbidden West with the Burning Shores DLC. Similarly to Greenshine in the base game, it’s required to purchase and upgrade the game’s legendary outfits and weapons. You can find it around the new region by harvesting glowing orange crystals from the ground.

Why is Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores a PS5 exclusive?

Image via Guerrilla Games

In a PlayStation Blog post, game director Mathijs de Jonge explained that the Burning Shores DLC needs a lot of power to create this vision of Los Angeles that Guerrilla Games had for the Horizon franchise. As such, it can only physically run on PS5, and is, therefore, a PS5 exclusive.