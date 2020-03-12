How Death Stranding’s collaboration items compare to Half-Life: Alyx

Hideo Kojima has shared a tweet where he shows a comparison between Half-Life items released as part of a collaboration with Death Stranding‘s PC edition and Half-Life: Alyx‘s version.

The screenshots are taken from the release date trailer of Death Stranding PC version, where Kojima Productions and publisher 505 Games revealed that the game would have a partnership with Valve’s iconic franchise in the weeks following its much-anticipated return.

Kojima explains that “what Sam is wearing is called the Headcrab and Gravity Gloves from Half-Life,” as more experienced gamers might already know.

The tweet further details that these items are not meant to be cosmetic only, but are also getting “each one (…) a special feature.” What these features are set to have not been disclosed yet.

The screenshots provided by the Japanese game designer and director show how much detail has been poured down on these items for the collaboration, and how they look in comparison with the original matter from Half-Life: Alyx.

HIDEO_KOJIMA on Twitter In the DS PC ver trailer, what Sam is wearing is called the Headcrab and Gravity Gloves from Half-Life. Since those are collaboration items, each one has a special feature. See the comparison of Half-Life: Alyx and DEATH STRANDING below. Pre-Order now: https://t.co/TxRuNL91u2

Death Stranding is coming to PC on June 2, slightly less than one year after the original PlayStation 4 release. The new version is bringing an exclusive photo mode, which Kojima Productions is also considering to carry over to the PS4 game as a free update.

Horizon: Zero Dawn, another game crafted on the Decima Engine, PlayStation’s first-party, is also releasing this year on PC.

Half-Life: Alyx is releasing on March 23, and is set to be a prequel to Half-Life 2since it is being placed shortly after the events of the original game.