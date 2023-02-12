If you want Resident Evil 4 Remake bonus content you’ll have to buy it for a high price

This is something that might interest ya, stranger. It looks like Capcom will be letting out their inner merchant with the bonus content for the Resident Evil 4 Remake. While many of the collectibles in the Deluxe Edition Extra DLC Pack are purely cosmetic, some fans have noticed that there is a particularly suspicious outlier in the mix. This Treasure Map offers bonus collectibles to find during the Resident Evil 4 Remake, effectively forcing players to purchase the Deluxe Edition if they want everything that there is to offer in the game.

Image via Capcom

It has been unclear on what this bonus DLC Treasure Map will bring to the game for quite some time, but some savvy fans have potentially discovered the truth. Like previous Resident Evil remakes, Capcom allows players to purchase individual portions of the Deluxe Edition separate from each other.

The official description for the Treasure Map on the Microsoft Xbox store states, “Discover the hidden treasures that await! With this map, additional treasures will be placed throughout the game. Some of these treasures can only be obtained by this method.”

The store also notes that the location of additional treasures can be confirmed in your map during the main story. It is not 100% clear what these extra collectibles are for, but it is apparent that they are not in the base game purchase. Many gamers are tired of having to shell out additional money in order to get content that stretches past simple cosmetics.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is looking to be the truly definitive version of the classic game. It has been confirmed recently that the game is adding additional new content to keep the title fresh while staying true to the original and not cutting chapters. Hopefully, the bonus collectibles from the Deluxe Edition Extra DLC Pack are not too impactful on gameplay, or this might be a thorn in the side of one of the most anticipated titles of the year. So, what are ya buying?