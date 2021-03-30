In a surprise move, Insomniac released the 60 FPS update for Ratchet & Clank (2016) today

On March 29, Insomniac announced that they were putting out a new 60 FPS update for Ratchet & Clank (2016) on PlayStation 5. Originally, the update was slated for an April release, but they’ve instead surprised the community with a March 30 launch. In the announcement tweet, there’s no reason given for the change, so we’re just left with speculation.

Outside of chalking it up to some mistake in the machine, the most likely answer seems to be that the game is currently available as part of PlayStation’s Play at Home event. That deal runs out on March 31, so Insomniac and Sony may have pushed the update live sooner to get people engaged with the event. Of course, it could just be that the team got the update ready sooner than expected. That said, it’s a bit weird to make the announcement one day and then completely change things up the next day. It’s not a bad surprise, just an odd one.

Regardless of why the update is out early, this is great news for players wanting to get their Ratchet fix ahead of June’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart release date. Now, you have at least two extra days to pick it up and get to playing. It’s the perfect way to get you in the mood for one of PlayStation’s big summer exclusives.

