Incoming NieR: Automata collaboration event will let you dress up as 2B, 9S, A2, and more in Babylon’s Fall

PlatinumGames has announced that a limited-time NieR: Automata event is coming to upcoming live service action RPG Babylon’s Fall. At some point following the game’s March 3 launch, players will be able to step back into the shoes of 2B, 9S, A2, and more while taking on NieR: Automata-themed quests.

The limited-time collaboration event was revealed towards the end of the Babylon’s Fall Season 1 trailer. It reveals that you can outfit your character as A2, 9S, 2B, Operator 210, and Commander White. As well as the character costumes, during the event, you’ll be fighting enemies lifted from NieR: Automata in themed missions, and a dungeon inspired by the game will be included, too. You can watch the Season 1 trailer below:

Unfortunately, no start date was given for the Babylon’s Fall x NieR: Automata collaboration event. All we know is that the limited collaboration will take part during Babylon’s Fall Season 1. This means that it should come to the game before the end of its first season on May 31.

The NieR: Automata limited event in Babylon’s Fall is helping celebrate the game’s fifth anniversary, celebrations of which also include a new NieR: Automata anime series. The Babylon’s Fall crossover event isn’t the first time we’ve been given NieR: Automata content in another Square Enix published game, either. Hopefully, we get word on an official start and end time of the upcoming Babylon’s Fall x NieR: Automata collaboration event soon.