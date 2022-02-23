Nier: Automata is getting an official anime adaptation

The Nier franchise continues to grow. After Nier: Automata’s impressive sales figures, fans have gotten a remaster of the original, a mobile spin-off, and collaborations with other popular Square Enix franchises. Nier is set to become even bigger with the official announcement of an anime series.

The Nier: Automata tv animation project was announced during the game’s fifth anniversary livestream event. Currently in production by Aniplex, it is unclear whether the anime revisits the game’s events or tells an all new story within the same universe. Considering Nier: Automata’s true ending, it could go in either direction.

The news post on the anime’s official website details the plot of the game, possibly indicating that we could see a straightforward adaptation. Aside from this post, the website currently only features the teaser trailer and key art, which places 2B front and center. There is currently no information regarding a release window or even the form in which the anime will be rolled out. We don’t know whether it’ll be released all at once or one episode at a time.

Aniplex has produced tons of anime you’re probably familiar with. The studio has produced Bleach, Gurren Lagann, Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and Devilman Crybaby. The livestream also announced yet another Nier collaboration event—this time with the upcoming Babylon’s Fall.