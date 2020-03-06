Is Hellblade’s Senua coming to Bleeding Edge?

Bleeding Edge is the newest multiplayer brawler from Ninja Theory, a developer known for the quality of its single-player experiences.

Considering how many intellectual properties the British developer has launched thus far, fans might be wondering about chances of a crossover with the incoming Xbox One and Windows PC game.

One many would appreciate, given the popularity of the title, would be with Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, which has been released on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Talking to Windows Central, creative director Rahni Tucker discussed chance that might happen sooner or later.

“Right now we’re just focusing on Bleeding Edge as its own IP,” Tucker said, mentioning that any further character to be revealed as part of the roster would be original.

“I think potentially trying to bring Senua into Bleeding Edge would be a little weird,” she added, looking at the deep background of the character, that would make it hard to carry her over such a light experience.

However, players can expect a strong post launch support for Bleeding Edge, including ” a massive list of features and content that we want to make.”

“More fighters and maps and stuff like that is kind of a given,” the creative director said, and she already has a team at work for that purpose.

For what matters Hellblade, the franchise is returning for a second iteration with Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, which has been revealed at last December’s The Game Awards.

The title is expected to be a direct sequel to the original Hellblade, and is coming to Xbox Series X and Windows PC at a yet to be announced date.

Exactly like with Bleeding Edge, the game was already on Ninja Theory’s roadmap when the studio got acquired by Microsoft.

The acquisition helped the team, though, with approaching a multiplayer title for the first time ever; an example of that is the cooperation in place with Sea of Thieves‘ Rare, that provided help with setting an online infrastructure and things like a beta.