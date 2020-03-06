Bleeding Edge’s team asked Rare how to run a beta

During a series of interviews, Ninja Theory provided insight into how cooperation between the different teams at Xbox Game Studios works. Creative director Rahni Tucker, who also served as a combat designer for DmC Devil May Cry, revealed that staff from the British developer was sent to Rare’s headquarters to ask technical assistance.

Ninja Theory didn’t have any experience with the release of a beta, which the multiplayer brawler is set to have on March 11 – and had three weeks ago in February.

“Hey guys, you ran a beta. What did you do, what worked well for you and what didn’t work and can you help us out?’,” Tucker reminded she asked the developers of the Sea of Thieves.

“And we sent a bunch of guys down there and we had a big kind of download of information from them. So it’s that kind of stuff that’s been totally awesome.”

Rare also helped with “the matchmaking, the online services, player accounts, backend,” something a team like Ninja Theory, which has always been focused on story-driven single-player experiences, is facing for the first time.

This is not the only connection between Bleeding Edge and Sea of Thieves. Similarly to the pirate game, the brawler is not introducing microtransactions at the day one, granting every player a very easy to approach experience on the go.

The development team had revealed after the E3 2019 announcement that it had been working on the title for three years and that it was in development way before Microsoft acquired the studio.

However, it’s still taking multiple benefits from the acquisition, improving certain already existing aspects, and introducing some others.

Ninja Theory became a part of the Xbox Game Studios family two years ago and has already made several reveals since then – one including last December’s Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.