Itch has released a $10 gaming bundle with almost 1000 games in support of Ukraine

Many members of the indie game developer community have banded together to create a massive game bundle that you can buy for a minimum of $10 as a campaign to support Ukraine during the unjustified attack the country is experiencing from Russia and Belarus. It is important to note that the developers who lent a hand in making this bundle want you to donate more than the $10 minimum if it is possible for you in your current financial situation.

The bundle includes almost one thousand different indie titles, which value at more than $6,500 that adopters will be able to directly download to their PC (and Mac or Linux if there is a version available for a specific game you’re looking to play). Some of these games include Celeste, CrossCode, SUPERHOT, A Short Hike, Baba Is You, and much more. The goal of the bundle is to donate one million dollars in the span of ten days, and all proceeds will go to the International Medical Crops and Voices of Children.

According to the bundle description, the International Medical Corps is a charity that gives medical assistance, with “89% of donations going to medical aid and 10% to administration.” Voice of Children is “a Ukrainian organization that helps children cope with the horrors of war, PTSD, readjusting to school, and getting back to being kids.” The amount raised at the end of the campaign will be split evenly between both charities.