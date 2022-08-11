The 10 best Nintendo Switch third-party games

The Nintendo Switch is unquestionably a massive success for Nintendo coming off of the dud that was the Wii U. The company has received resounding praise from almost everyone for its hardware and the software available on their platform. What the Switch has now that wasn’t there for the Wii U is the third-party offerings. Here are the best third-party games available on the Nintendo Switch.

Best third-party games you can play on Nintendo Switch

Celeste

Screenshot by Gamepur

Celeste is one of the best games to come out in 2018, a year that also saw the releases of God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Monster Hunter World. It is a challenging but straightforward game about a girl climbing a mountain. You play as Madeline as she confronts her anxiety and depression and looks to overcome them. The 2D sprite work is magnificent, and the game has a story that will have any player emotionally invested and addictive and challenging platforming.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Image via Activision

After the great reception that Crash Bandicoot got with his return in the N Sane Trilogy, it was pretty apparent that a new game would eventually be on the way and It’s About Time might be the best Crash game ever. You play as Crash, Coco, Cortex, and alternate reality versions of Tawna and Dingodile. Outside of Crash and Coco, each character plays very differently from the others, and there is no shortage of content here for completionists. Probably our favorite inclusion with everything, though, is the new “modern” mode which does not restrict your play behind a lives counter.

Diablo III

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo III was initially released in 2012 and is one of the best selling PC games ever. With all of that said, the release of the Switch version is the first time Diablo can be played on the go, and it might be the best version of the game yet. It runs super smooth, looks great, either docked or in handheld mode, and the dungeon-crawling gameplay is unparalleled in any other game; prove us wrong, Diablo 4. You can also get access to exclusive Switch content with some Legend of Zelda items, including Ganondorf armor and a Cucco pet.

Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Love it or hate it, Fortnite is another great game to play on the Nintendo Switch. The battle royale phenomenon has complete access to crossplay with all other platforms and controls well enough while in handheld mode to be a viable option for play. Fortnite is the most recognizable game around the world at the moment, and its accessibility is one of its biggest selling points. If you have an internet connection and haven’t given the game a try yet, download it and see if the battle royale scene is for you. There is bound to be at least some crossover in the game that you particularly enjoy.

Minecraft

Screenshot by Gamepur

Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time for a simple reason: it’s a gigantic game that has something for everyone. The only limitation in the game is your imagination. Want to make a city out of stone? Go for it. Want to make a complex system of levers and Redstone for a farm? All of the resources are there available for you. Since Microsoft acquired Mojang and Minecraft, they have been consistently updating the game with new features, biomes, and blocks, and they have even expanded the game onto other platforms with crossplay support. The creator and fan dedication to this game is still incredibly high.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Image via Moon Studios

If you are a fan of Metroidvania games, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is one of the best titles you can find in the genre. The story is heartbreakingly emotional, the art style and music are second to none, and the gameplay has been improved from the original. Ori’s journey will have you engrossed from the opening moments to the ending credits. This game is the complete package if you are looking for something to play after getting through the gauntlet that is Metroid Dread.

Rocket League

Image via Psyonix

Rocket League and the Nintendo Switch were made for each other. The soccer game played with cars runs brilliantly on the hybrid console. It has received a small graphical downgrade, but it runs smooth and is still a blast to play years after its initial release. Your cars can be customized with tons of designs, toppers, and wheels, and iconic cars in pop culture like the Delorean and Batmobile can be purchased should you decide to support the developers. The game has gone free-to-play and features crossplay functionality so you can play with your friends on any other system.

Sonic Mania

Image via Nintendo Store

Sonic Mania is a tribute to the blue hedgehog’s 2D origins. While officially published by Sega, the game is developed by a group of Sonic fans who have a history of making Sonic fan games in the past and official ports of the original Sega Genesis games. Mania features a wealth of reworked classic zones with a couple of originals mixed in as well. Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles are all playable, with DLC giving you access to Ray the Flying Squirrel and Mighty the Armadillo. All characters have unique features that help this game stand out from any other Sonic game.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Image via Toys For Bob

Here’s another 1990s PlayStation icon brought back to the current days. Like with Crash, Spyro’s first three games were completely remade to bring them to today’s standards. These levels are more open compared to Crash’s linear design and have so much charm. The characters are cute, and the collectible gameplay will keep you jumping into levels until you find everything. All three games are also not nearly as tricky compared to Crash, so each is much more accessible. Once again, the whole collection of three games here is completely worth the investment.

Untitled Goose Game

Image via Nintendo

Untitled Goose Game is a simple game that sees you terrorize the surrounding community as a goose. You are given a list of tasks to complete, including moving objects, breaking valuables, and generally being a jerk to the humans that occupy the area. As you complete more tasks and unlock areas of the town, you will have plenty of laughs from the game’s laidback personality. Thanks to a new update in 2020, you can also bring a friend along for the ride as a duo of geese and their journey to mildly inconvenience everyone.