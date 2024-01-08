It’s Raining Gale as BG3 Player Witnesses Epic Featherfall Fail

If there’s anything more fun than playing Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s partaking in fan conversations about Baldur’s Gate 3. In a game where you can do just about anything, players get up to some hilarious antics and capture even better ones from their companions.

Since the game’s release, BG3 fans have screengrabbed some hilarious moments, from random explosions to sassy Astarion rejections. You can truly spend hours just reading about other players’ experiences in the game and feel like you truly know the characters, even if you’ve never played yourself. I know because I never let Gale out of that rock in Act I, but I still feel like I know him well. In the latest BG3 hilarity to grace the internet, one player has gifted us all the joy of watching Gale fail spectacularly at using Featherfall.

Gale Learns Featherfall Spell Duration the Hard Way

BG3 player eIkwoods shared Gale’s not-so-feather-light descent on X (formerly Twitter):

gale jumped RIGHT as feather fall wore off and nearly killed himself 💀 pic.twitter.com/9dZruDqi3L — ✨️ (@eIkwoods) January 7, 2024

Don’t worry; no Gales of Waterdeep were harmed in the making of this video… or at least, not harmed beyond repair. But it was a close call, as the clip shows Gale’s poorly timed leap aligning perfectly with the moment Featherfall wore off.

The result, as we can see, is that he comes in like a wrecking ball and hits the ground hard. After his painful plummet, he begs the player to “Please, help me.” But honestly, wasn’t that what they were doing by casting Featherfall in the first place?

Fellow BG3 fans were quick to chime in on the video, adding both hilarious commentary and helpful tips. One user posted a clip from the iconic “I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up” commercials, and that really is the energy Gale is giving us here. Apparently, Gale isn’t the only one to mistime his jumps with Featherfall, as fans weighed in with their own stories of near-death experiences thanks to poor timing when using the spell.

Thankfully, there’s a way to avoid this fate for your companions, as some X users pointed out that you can switch to turn-based mode while using Featherfall, letting you take more control over the timing of their leaps of faith. That’s certainly a great way to play it safe, although personally, I’d miss the random chance of something going hilariously wrong and making its way to the internet for us all to enjoy.