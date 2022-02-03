Izzy’s Fizzies is the player’s hub and base in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

In an exclusive interview with IGN, Gearbox Software revealed the primary hub players will return to in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Izzy’s Fizzies. The location is a strictly non-alcoholic tavern run by Izzy, a new NPC that will handle quests and other meaningful interactions during your time with the game.

Izzy’s Fizzies is Gearbox Software’s answer to the trope of a GM always having a tavern in a game of Dungeons & Dragons. Izzy has a similar voice to Tina as part of a gag because, according to Senior Writer Sam Winkler, Tina’s running out of voices at this point.

The role of Izzy’s Fizzies is similar to Sanctuary III in Borderlands 3. You’ll pick up quests there, hear a poet read poems you’ve picked up from the world, and also buy or sell the loot you’ve gathered. It’s a place for players to rest and recuperate before they head out to kill more enemies and collect the loot they explode into.

The interview also revealed three types of quest players will take on. Plot Quests advance the plot and main storyline, and they’ll likely contain the most extensive set pieces in the entire game. Major Quests are big missions into large areas, but they don’t impact the plot, and Side Quests are the usual filler quests that take players off in new directions to expand the world and learn more about it.

The tavern will change over time as you complete quests and kill monstrous beasts. You may see the head of a particularly nasty boss mounted on the wall after you kill it, and you can customize banners that will be hung around it to bring a little color to the place. Gearbox Software didn’t go into detail, but it did reveal that the game world will also change depending on what players do, creating some powerful reveals when players get together for a session after playing solo.