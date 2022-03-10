Kingdom Hearts café could feature secret art for the 20th anniversary

With 2022 marking the 20th anniversary of Kingdom Hearts and an anniversary event taking place in April, fans are hungry for even the smallest crumb of potential information. So much so, that some are convinced that the special Kingdom Hearts café, which is unfortunately Japan only, could be teasing something.

As pointed out by Twitter user Miraculous Maku, the café’s website is advertising new merchandise, including a collection of six placemats. Four of them feature classic key art from the franchise related to select games — Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories, Kingdom Hearts 2, Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep, and Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance — while the fifth has art made for the anniversary itself.

The sixth, however, is completely blank, only depicting the words ‘Now Printing.’ While it’s not a 100% guarantee, this does suggest that the art is brand new, which means it could be related to the future of the Kingdom Hearts series, maybe even the next game. It wouldn’t be too out of the ordinary for this franchise. After all, a treasure chest in the Kingdom Hearts hotel room at Tokyo Disney is speculated to contain a hint for the series’ future.

The café is also scheduled to run from March 26 to May 6, which covers both the actual anniversary date (the first game released on March 28) and the anniversary event (April 10). So, it’s entirely possible the sixth placeholder will be unveiled alongside either occasion. With any luck, Kingdom Hearts 4 or whatever the next game in the series is called will be announced during the anniversary celebrations as well.