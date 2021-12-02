Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning expansion launches this month

Nine years after the original studio’s closure and a year after the remaster, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is finally getting new content. When the remaster was announced during the summer of last year, an expansion was promised for 2021. It’s been radio silence ever since last September, but we now have a release date.

The new Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning expansion launches December 14 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Curiously, a Nintendo Switch release date was not detailed. This could either mean the Switch expansion is delayed or that it is not coming to Switch at all.

Entitled Fatesworn, the expansion takes place in a brand new environment with a new main questline that the developers estimate to be around six hours in length. Role-playing fans shouldn’t fret, as there will also be new side quests to further extend the expansion’s playtime. The expansion features a new chaos mechanic as well as new weapons, armor, and accessories.

The previous level cap of 40 is also expanded, granting a new level 50 cap. New music has been composed specifically for the expansion by Grant Kirkhope, who you may know from his work on classic Rare titles during the Nintendo 64 era such as GoldenEye 007 in addition to modern games like Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair.