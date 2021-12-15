How to brew chaos potions in Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

The Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Fatesworn DLC takes place in a new region of the Faelands known as Mithros. It adds roughly six hours of additional story content along with the expected side quests, mechanics, and items. As one of Fatesworn’s newest inclusions, you’ll probably want to know how to begin brewing chaos potions. Our guide below is here to help.

Through the first several hours, you’re likely to have come across chaos potion recipes. If not, then you’ve more likely collected some amount of chaos essence, which is a necessary reagent for chaos potions. Putting those two pieces together, you’d be forgiven for thinking you can start making the potions right away. You’ll quickly realize, however, that you can’t do anything.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, you’ll have to make quite a bit of progress in the expansion’s main questline before the option opens up. The ability to brew chaos potions isn’t presented until near the end of The Broken Crown quest. After infiltrating the Great Library and solving the ward puzzle to snatch the previously encased tome, you’ll return to Skald at Skald’s Forge. Upon giving her the tome, she’ll reward you with two chaos potion recipes: the greater chaos touch and greater chaos refuge.

From this point on, you’ll be able to brew chaos potions as you’d brew any other potion. Select the potion from the dropdown menu at an alchemical lab and you’ll be able to make it provided you have enough reagents. Additional recipes can be purchased from Cortius Belcher in Gale Crossing. He hangs around the circular market just ahead of you from the fast travel spawn. Chaos essence can not be used with the experimentation option at alchemical labs.

All chaos potion recipes require chaos essence along with other reagents that vary from potion to potion. Chaos essence can only be acquired from these little buds pictured in the screenshot below. They’re found inside chaos portals, which spawn along Mithros. Because there are only 25 chaos portals in total and they can’t be revisited, we recommend investing in the alchemy skill tree if these potions interest you. Crucially, higher alchemy levels increase reagent yield rates from harvesting locations.