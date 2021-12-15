How do chaos weapons work in Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning?

The Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Fatesworn DLC takes place in a new region of the Faelands known as Mithros. It introduces tons of side quests and hours of story content in addition to new mechanics centered around the concept of chaos. One of these systems involves chaos weapons. As a unique inclusion to Fatesworn, our guide below will explain everything you need to know about chaos weapons.

To begin with, you don’t get access to chaos weapons until a few hours into the Fatesworn main questline. More specifically, the new weapon type is introduced in the main story quest entitled Sins of the Father, which follows the Smuggler’s Run quest. You’ll meet Skald, whom crafts your first official chaos weapon. From this point forward, you’re able to freely experiment with them, but how do they work exactly?

How to get chaos weapons

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chaos weapons can not be obtained as drops within the game world. They can only be crafted using chaos cores, acquirable through Skald herself at Skald’s Forge. You’ll find her forge in the northwest portion of the map. This is impossible to miss as you’ll unlock it as a fast travel point in the Sins of the Father quest. Skald turns chaos matter into chaos cores. These cores are required for crafting chaos weapons.

Chaos matter is only obtainable through the various chaos portals found throughout Fatesworn. Destroying the chaos nodes within chaos portals nets the required matter, which can then be turned in to Skald. Once you’ve had her turn the matter into a chaos core, you’re able to craft a chaos weapon at any blacksmith forge.

There is a more direct way of acquiring chaos cores, but it will cost you. Find Jock MacNelly, usually found sitting around the campfire near Skald’s Forge. You can buy chaos cores from him outright with gold. Crucially, he only stocks the chaos cores that correspond to the weapon types you’ve acquired from Skald first. Don’t expect him to stock hammer chaos cores if Skald has only given you longsword chaos cores, for example. Alternatively, rather than crafting a personalized chaos weapon with various modifiers and stat tweaks, you can have Jock craft a standard chaos weapon. We don’t recommend this because it always more advantageous to craft your own weapons.

Salvaging chaos weapons also always results in the chaos core being returned to you, so don’t be afraid of experimenting a little bit.

What chaos weapons do

Screenshot by Gamepur

These chaos weapons are especially useful against the new chaos enemy types, which are often shielded by chaos armor. Only chaos weapons are capable of chipping away at this armor type. With that said, after an enemy’s chaos armor has been depleted, you can finish off their standard health bar with any normal weapon.