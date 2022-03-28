Kirby and the Forgotten Land tops U.K. boxed charts – Best Kirby launch ever in the country

Kirby and the Forgotten Land has flutter-jumped right into top spot of the U.K. physical charts after its first weekend on sale. The British public can’t get enough of Kirby’s first foray into fully-fledged 3D gameplay, in fact, as the game has quickly become the fifth best-selling title in the long-running series and its biggest ever launch in the nation.

According to GI.biz, Kirby and the Forgotten Land outsold previous series’ best in the U.K., Kirby Star Allies by “2.5 times.” The Forgotten Land is a record-breaker in the U.K. and has become the first-ever number one in the series.

In just under a week, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is “the fifth biggest Kirby game in the U.K., just behind Kirby’s Adventure Wii and ahead of Kirby and the Rainbow Paintbrush.” While “it’s worth noting that Kirby is typically one of Nintendo’s smallest franchises in the U.K.,” these sales are impressive, especially considering it beat Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands to top spot.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands entered the U.K. boxed charts and number two, while other new release Ghostwire Tokyo missed out on the top ten entirely and entered the physical charts in 11th position. Surprisingly, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe has re-entered the U.K. top ten, climbing from 17th place to seventh. People are in the mood for a quality Nintendo platformer, apparently.