All present codes for Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a step in a new direction for the pink puffball in quite a few ways, but one way we are sure you weren’t expecting is with the use of codes. These codes can be entered in the Waddle Dee Town at the Waddle Dee-Liveries after you rescue 50 Waddle Dees and will reward you with various items like a bunch of star coins, rare stones, other useful things. Here are all of the codes we currently know about.

Some quick ground rules on the codes in Kirby and the Forgotten Land: each code can only be used once, but you can enter any of the below codes and reap the benefits from them as soon as you unlock the Waddle Dee-Liveries. Some of the codes will require an online connection for them to work, so try to connect if they do not work on your first try. Finally, the codes are case sensitive, so be sure you put them in with all capital letters to redeem them.

We will update this list when we find more codes that you can use in the game.