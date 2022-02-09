Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s new trailer shows off incredibly unpleasant new Mouth mechanic

A new mechanic in Kirby and the Forgotten Land in today’s Nintendo Direct. Kirby can become anything they suck up and eat thanks to Mouthful Mode. While fans will be familiar with Kirby’s ability to consume pretty much anything, this game transforms that power into something far more tangible.

Mouthful mode allows Kirby to become pretty much anything they come across. Sucking up a car sees Kirby turn into an automobile to smash through obstacles. While consuming a vending machine gives Kirby an incredibly disturbing appearance and allows them to beat enemies into submission in a completely unique way.

The showcase also gave us a look at Kirby’s copy abilities. These are powers that Kirby can use, linked to hats, that can be upgraded throughout the game. Upgrades require materials that you’ll need to bring back from your adventures in the world, so collecting these will be a must.

The Kirby and the Forgotten Land segment ended by telling fans they don’t need to wait long to play it. The game’s release date is March 25, meaning there’s a little over a month to wait before you can start sucking up various things around the forgotten land to see what sorry state you can turn Kirby into.