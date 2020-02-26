Konami’s Jay Boor is the new head of communications at Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions has hired Konami veteran Jay Boor as the new head of marketing and communications.

Boor has worked at Konami, where he handled European and North American PR on the Metal Gear franchise up to multiplayer spin-off Survive, between 2008 and 2019.

As such, he has cooperated with Hideo Kojima in the past to push marketing efforts on the iconic stealth franchise.

“I’m very happy to have Jay back on board with the team at such an exciting time,” said Kojima in a press release. “He’s creative, passionate about games and will be instrumental in helping us deliver on the vision planned for Kojima Productions as an independent game studio.”

Boor stated that “it’s such an amazing feeling to be back working with legendary game creator, Hideo Kojima and the incredibly talented Kojima Productions team. Mr. Kojima’s approach to game design is unlike anyone I’ve ever worked with in the industry.”

Looking at the future of the studio, for which big plans are already in motion, he added that “the game experiences he creates are genre-defining, as well as thought-provoking, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how we can push narrative boundaries and grow the awareness around Kojima Productions in neat and unique ways.”

The addition of a former Konami employee is nothing really surprising if you consider that more than half the staff who worked on Death Strandingcame from the Japanese publisher.

Hideo Kojima left Konami in December 2015 after the controversial development on Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, and since then has worked on Death Stranding under a console exclusivity deal with Sony.