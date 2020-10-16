League of Legends: Wild Rift closed beta 1.0 update – Release date and patch notes

League of Legends: Wild Rift closed beta 1.0 update is all set to launch this week on October 22 and will bring more champions to the game for testing along with exclusive in-game rewards. The update will be available for the closed beta testers in the countries where the closed beta has been launched. The developers have released the early patch notes of the update, and you can find them below.

League of Legends: Wild Rift 1.0 Patch Notes

Lee Sin

One of the oldest and most popular champions of League of Legends, Lee Sin – the Blind Monk, is now coming to Wild Rift. The champion was also teased during the launch event of the iPhone 12 and will be launched in the mobile game with a few adjustments according to the mobile version.

Champions Testing

A total of six champions will be introduced for testing that will be released completely later in the game. The testers can test them from October 22 and October 27 and provide feedback to the developers. These characters will be available for free during the testing period, and here is a list of them:

Akali, the Rogue Assassin

Darius, the Hand of Noxus

Draven, the Glorious Executioner

Evelynn, Agony’s Embrace

Kai’Sa, Daughter of the Void

Seraphine, the Starry-Eyed Songstress

In-Game Rewards

The players in South Korea and Japan will get in-game rewards for playing the beta version by logging in to their Riot Account based on the time they invest in the game. The players of other regions will be able to link their Riot Games account to the game later this year and collect their in-game rewards.