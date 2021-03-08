League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta to release for Americas, Brazil, and Latam

Riot has announced that they would be releasing League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta for Brazil, Latam, and the Americas region in Spring 2021. Players from these regions will be able to download the game from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The exact release date of the open beta for these regions has not been announced; however, as per the earlier announcement, it will release in March 2021. In addition to this, the Americas server will use a unique infrastructure different from the world. While players across the Americas can queue up with each other, they will be unable to match with players outside of these two continents, even while abroad.

A quick update from communications lead, Ben “@draggles” Forbes, on the upcoming Americas Open Beta, regarding account transfers, VPNs, and future events.



Release date coming tomorrow!



However, no such thing is applicable for players in Brazil and Latam. If you are from the Americas and are already playing the game on some other server, you will have to migrate your account into the Americas server. Also, you will have to start your journey from level 1. However, Riot is getting an event ready for players in the Americas to catch up with the world. If you are from Brazil or Latam, you won’t lose any progress.