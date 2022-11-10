Leaks indicate mass outbreaks from Pokémon Legends: Arceus will make their way to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There have been multiple Pokémon leaks ahead of the official Pokémon Scarlet and Violet proper game release, with players learning more about the Paldea region before they can set foot on it. Alongside these Pokémon leaked images, a handful of features were mentioned by those sharing the information. Some leakers have shared that mass outbreaks could be returning, which originally appeared in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The leakers shared a screenshot from someone who had been streaming the game. In the upper right corner is an announcement sharing a mass outbreak of Basculin near them. The feature first appeared in Arceus while players explored the Hisuian region. If the image is accurate, we’re excited to see this positive feature for a mainline Pokémon adventure.

Originally, when a Mass Outbreak occurred in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a specific location would continue a large number of the same Pokémon. For the example in the image shared through these leaks, if the player sought out the mass outbreak, they would find multiple Basculin in a concentrated location that they could catch. When a player captures a Pokémon, another of the same species appears nearby shortly after that. These were good ways for players to try collecting several shiny Pokémon more quickly than they could normally find in the wild.

Supposedly, the mass outbreaks in Scarlet and Violet will work differently. We’re not sure what the differences will be, but we imagine the overall concept will remain the same if these images are real. Of course, we must take this information with a grain of salt, and we won’t know if mass outbreaks will return until the Pokémon Company officially confirms it.

We’ll be able to check it ourselves when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet officially release on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch.