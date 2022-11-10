Leaks indicate shiny Pokemon appear on the overworld, but without sound effects in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are not going to stray too far from the tried and true mechanics of games in the past, recent leaks show. Between monster battling and searching for the Pokémon with perfect stats, shiny hunts have been a tradition in almost every Pokémon title, and the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are only going to offer a small tweak to the experience.

Related: All leaked final starter evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A group of leakers that appear to have gotten their hands on Pokémon Scarlet early are eagerly informing soon-to-be players of the unique twists on the game, and shiny hunting is one such area. Shiny Pokémon will appear in the overworld, but they no longer make a sound when spawning to alert players of the presence. It appears that the spawn rate of shiny Pokémon has been increased, however, considering that players are already finding them in-game.

A unique animation and sound will play when entering battle with a shiny Pokémon, but the only way it appears players will know it’s a shiny is if they can recognize the altered color scheme that appears in the overworld. Some fans are applauding the mechanic shift, as it will readily reward experienced players that know default color schemes for multiple Pokémon, knowing to chase a specific one that others would bypass.

they will make the sound and animation when entering battle



But not in the overworld, so basically this rewards people who know there's something weird with the color of that Pokemon — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) November 10, 2022

Others are concerned, however, noting that colorblind Pokémon trainers are going to be at a severe disadvantage. Whether this is current mechanic intentional or a bug in unknown, but fans appear divided on its mechanics. Searching for shiny Pokémon is typically a concern for more advanced players, seeking to master a unique title of the longstanding franchise and its repertoire of creatures. Some believe that doesn’t mean, however, that it should be gated behind accessibility.