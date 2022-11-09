Leading up to the official release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, fans have eagerly waited to hear more information about what the starter Pokémon’s evolutions will look like. Rather than coming from an official source from The Pokémon Company, leakers have been attempting to share this information. We cannot be certain of the validity of these images or if they’re what we will see in the final product. That said, here’s what we know about all leaked final starter evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: Full Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leak roundup – All leaks so far

What are the leaked final starter evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Each of the three starter Pokémon will have third final evolution: Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito.

Fuecoco

The Fire-type starter is going to be Fuecoco, and this Pokémon’s form, Skeledirge, looks to be the largest of the trio. It’s a massive crocodile, and although it seems to be referred to as the “Singer Pokémon,” this might be a mistake. A bird at the end of its nose hits notes on his snout, and it echos out the effects, making these two a powerful team. We do not have the confirmed typing for it, but supposedly it is a Ghost and Fire-type.

Skeledirge o melhor ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gs9hi0aRaL — Rafa 𓆧 (@the1ovecats) November 8, 2022

Quaxly

The Water-type starter is Quaxly, and this final form is the most difficult to see, with only limited images shared by leakers. So far, the best image of it that has been shared depicts Quaxly’s final form, Quaquaval. It remains standing on its two legs and now has a darker blue pattern of feathers covering its body, along with small edges of red streaks. It could be a Water and Fighting-type.

Sprigatito

The last of the trio, Sprigatito, is the Grass-type starter. The final evolution for this Pokémon will supposedly be called Meowscarada, referred to as the Magician Pokémon. Like Quaxly, it is standing on its hind legs and has a green cape with an iconic mask over its eyes, making it look like a stage performer, ready to perform a terrific trick for the crowd. This one might turn out to be a Grass and Dark-type.

Again, these images were leaked before Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s release. We cannot confirm their validity until we have our hands on the game, which arrives on the Nintendo Switch on November 18.