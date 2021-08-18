LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry among highest rated players in NBA 2K22

The September 10 release of NBA 2K22 is drawing closer with each day, so it makes sense for Take-Two to start unveiling player rating for the upcoming game. Take-Two has announced ratings for some of the NBA’s elite players, including household names such as Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James.

This first ratings drop included a look at the top 10 players in NBA 2K22. LeBron, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and 2021 NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo are all tied for the top spot, as the four of them will start 2021 at 96 OVR. Three players, Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid, received 95 OVR ratings by the 2K team. The top 10 is rounded out by three 94 OVR ballers in NBA 2K22 cover athlete Luka Doncic, James Harden, and Damian Lilliard.

The Top 10 Players in 2K22 ⭐



— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

In addition to the best overall players, 2K also released info regarding the best at individual ratings. For three-point shooters, Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson received the two highest ratings in that particular category. Steph Curry’s brother, Seth Curry, also made the top five in this category, scoring a 90 three-point rating.

The Top 3PT shooters in 2K22 🔋



— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson received the best dunk rating from the 2K team, while Zach Lavine and Aaron Gordon will start 2021 following closely behind the former #1 NBA Draft pick.

The Top Dunkers in 2K22 💪 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

And in the WNBA, Breanna Stewart received the highest overall rating among her peers, topping out at 95 OVR. Stewart finished one overall point ahead of A’ja Wilson, with Jonquel Jones (94 OVR), Candace Parker (93 OVR), and Brittney Griner (92 OVR) rounding out the top five.