NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 8 rewards – All levels, items, and more
Brand new rewards are here.
It’s Season 8 in NBA 2K22, and that means new rewards for both The City & MyPlayer, and MyTeam. MyTeam players can grind XP this season for a number of new rewards, including new Pink Diamonds and two Dark Matter cards. But what else can be earned for Season 8? Let’s take a look at the full list of rewards, plus other notable cards that can be earned via playing in MyTeam.
NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 8 rewards
Here’s a full look at the rewards in MyTeam for Season 8:
|Level
|XP
|Reward
|1
|0
|99 OVR Dark Matter Isaiah Thomas
|2
|350
|Gold Shoe Boost Award Pack
|3
|430
|1 Token
|4
|520
|Post Scorer Badge Pack
|5
|620
|Ascension Board
|6
|740
|Deluxe Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
|7
|890
|90 OVR Amethyst Luc Longley
|8
|1,075
|3 Tokens
|9
|1,300
|Slasher Badge Pack
|10
|1,550
|Season 7 Ball
|11
|1,850
|Ascension Board
|12
|2,230
|Sharpshooter Badge Pack
|13
|2,680
|94 OVR Diamond Nah’Shon Hyland
|14
|3,200
|Deluxe Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
|15
|3,850
|Shot Creator Badge Pack
|16
|4,620
|5 Tokens
|17
|5,540
|Deluxe Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
|18
|6,500
|Lockdown Defender Award Pack
|19
|7,860
|Ascension Board
|20
|9,190
|95 OVR Pink Diamond Steven Adams
|21
|10,560
|Glass Cleaner Award Pack
|22
|12,150
|Ascension Board
|23
|13,970
|Fan Favorites Award Pack
|24
|16,060
|96 OVR Pink Diamond Jae Crowder
|25
|18,470
|10 Tokens
|26
|21,250
|Ascension Board
|27
|24,430
|Season 8 Shoe Pack
|28
|28,100
|98 OVR Galaxy Opal Fat Lever
|29
|32,200
|Season 8 Shoe Boosts Pack
|30
|36,740
|Ascension Board
|31
|41,600
|30 Tokens
|32
|47,140
|Diamond Contract Pack
|33
|55,640
|99 OVR Dark Matter Tom Chambers
|34
|65,000
|Season 8 Consumables Pack
|35
|75,000
|Ascension Board
|36
|86,000
|50 Tokens
|37
|99,000
|Season 8 HOF Badge Option Pack
|38
|114,000
|Swish Pack
|39
|131,000
|100 Tokens
|40
|150,000
|99 OVR Dark Matter Invincible Nikola Jokic
NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 8 additional card rewards
Outside of the season reward chain, users can also acquire a variety of different MyTeam cards. These additional rewards including Invincible Jerry West (MyTeam: Draft), Invincible Julius Erving (Dark Matter Token Reward Market), Invincible Darryl Dawkins (Season Ascension), Invincible Elgin Baylor (Triple Threat Vault), Invincible Dominque Wilkins (2,000 Triple Threat Wins), Invincible Pete Maravich (Triple Threat Online: The 100), and Invincible Grant Hill (Unlimited Galaxy Opal Tier).
This season is slated to expire on August 12.