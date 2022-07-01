NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 8 rewards – All levels, items, and more

Brand new rewards are here.

It’s Season 8 in NBA 2K22, and that means new rewards for both The City & MyPlayer, and MyTeam. MyTeam players can grind XP this season for a number of new rewards, including new Pink Diamonds and two Dark Matter cards. But what else can be earned for Season 8? Let’s take a look at the full list of rewards, plus other notable cards that can be earned via playing in MyTeam.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 8 rewards

Here’s a full look at the rewards in MyTeam for Season 8:

LevelXPReward
1099 OVR Dark Matter Isaiah Thomas
2350Gold Shoe Boost Award Pack
34301 Token
4520Post Scorer Badge Pack
5620Ascension Board
6740Deluxe Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
789090 OVR Amethyst Luc Longley
81,0753 Tokens
91,300Slasher Badge Pack
101,550Season 7 Ball
111,850Ascension Board
122,230Sharpshooter Badge Pack
132,68094 OVR Diamond Nah’Shon Hyland
143,200Deluxe Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
153,850Shot Creator Badge Pack
164,6205 Tokens
175,540Deluxe Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
186,500Lockdown Defender Award Pack
197,860Ascension Board
209,19095 OVR Pink Diamond Steven Adams
2110,560Glass Cleaner Award Pack
2212,150Ascension Board
2313,970Fan Favorites Award Pack
2416,06096 OVR Pink Diamond Jae Crowder
2518,47010 Tokens
2621,250Ascension Board
2724,430Season 8 Shoe Pack
2828,10098 OVR Galaxy Opal Fat Lever
2932,200Season 8 Shoe Boosts Pack
3036,740Ascension Board
3141,60030 Tokens
3247,140Diamond Contract Pack
3355,64099 OVR Dark Matter Tom Chambers
3465,000Season 8 Consumables Pack
3575,000Ascension Board
3686,00050 Tokens
3799,000Season 8 HOF Badge Option Pack
38114,000Swish Pack
39131,000100 Tokens
40150,00099 OVR Dark Matter Invincible Nikola Jokic

NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 8 additional card rewards

Outside of the season reward chain, users can also acquire a variety of different MyTeam cards. These additional rewards including Invincible Jerry West (MyTeam: Draft), Invincible Julius Erving (Dark Matter Token Reward Market), Invincible Darryl Dawkins (Season Ascension), Invincible Elgin Baylor (Triple Threat Vault), Invincible Dominque Wilkins (2,000 Triple Threat Wins), Invincible Pete Maravich (Triple Threat Online: The 100), and Invincible Grant Hill (Unlimited Galaxy Opal Tier).

This season is slated to expire on August 12.

