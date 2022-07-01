NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 8 rewards – All levels, items, and more

It’s Season 8 in NBA 2K22, and that means new rewards for both The City & MyPlayer, and MyTeam. MyTeam players can grind XP this season for a number of new rewards, including new Pink Diamonds and two Dark Matter cards. But what else can be earned for Season 8? Let’s take a look at the full list of rewards, plus other notable cards that can be earned via playing in MyTeam.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 8 rewards

Here’s a full look at the rewards in MyTeam for Season 8:

Level XP Reward 1 0 99 OVR Dark Matter Isaiah Thomas 2 350 Gold Shoe Boost Award Pack 3 430 1 Token 4 520 Post Scorer Badge Pack 5 620 Ascension Board 6 740 Deluxe Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack 7 890 90 OVR Amethyst Luc Longley 8 1,075 3 Tokens 9 1,300 Slasher Badge Pack 10 1,550 Season 7 Ball 11 1,850 Ascension Board 12 2,230 Sharpshooter Badge Pack 13 2,680 94 OVR Diamond Nah’Shon Hyland 14 3,200 Deluxe Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack 15 3,850 Shot Creator Badge Pack 16 4,620 5 Tokens 17 5,540 Deluxe Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack 18 6,500 Lockdown Defender Award Pack 19 7,860 Ascension Board 20 9,190 95 OVR Pink Diamond Steven Adams 21 10,560 Glass Cleaner Award Pack 22 12,150 Ascension Board 23 13,970 Fan Favorites Award Pack 24 16,060 96 OVR Pink Diamond Jae Crowder 25 18,470 10 Tokens 26 21,250 Ascension Board 27 24,430 Season 8 Shoe Pack 28 28,100 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Fat Lever 29 32,200 Season 8 Shoe Boosts Pack 30 36,740 Ascension Board 31 41,600 30 Tokens 32 47,140 Diamond Contract Pack 33 55,640 99 OVR Dark Matter Tom Chambers 34 65,000 Season 8 Consumables Pack 35 75,000 Ascension Board 36 86,000 50 Tokens 37 99,000 Season 8 HOF Badge Option Pack 38 114,000 Swish Pack 39 131,000 100 Tokens 40 150,000 99 OVR Dark Matter Invincible Nikola Jokic

NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 8 additional card rewards

Outside of the season reward chain, users can also acquire a variety of different MyTeam cards. These additional rewards including Invincible Jerry West (MyTeam: Draft), Invincible Julius Erving (Dark Matter Token Reward Market), Invincible Darryl Dawkins (Season Ascension), Invincible Elgin Baylor (Triple Threat Vault), Invincible Dominque Wilkins (2,000 Triple Threat Wins), Invincible Pete Maravich (Triple Threat Online: The 100), and Invincible Grant Hill (Unlimited Galaxy Opal Tier).

This season is slated to expire on August 12.