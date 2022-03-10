Lego Peach Starter Course releasing in August — Yoshi, Toad, and Toadette Expansion Sets on the way

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has officially revealed the rumored Lego Princess Peach Starter Course and its release date. Releasing in August for $59.99, the Peach Lego Set comes with an interactive Peach figure that can interact with various different blocks, much like the Lego Mario and Luigi interactive figures that were released before.

The Lego Adventures with Peach Starter Course is set for release on August 1. The 354-piece set comes with the aforementioned interactive Princess Peach figure (which can be connected via Bluetooth to the not included Mario or Luigi figures to win bonus coins) and a new course to navigate. Your aim is to knock Lemmy off his perch with the Lava Bubble. A Flying ? Block, Start Pipe, Goal Pole, swing set, Yellow Toad, and red fruit that Peach can “eat” for bonus coins complete the set.

Joining the Peach Starter Course on August 1 are the Peach’s Castle Expansion Set ($129.99), the Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion Set ($79.99), the Big Spike’s Cloudtop Challenge Expansion Set ($69.99), and Yoshi’s Gift House Expansion Set ($29.99). You can see the Peach’s Castle, Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower, and Yoshi’s Gift House Expansion Sets in the image below:

Image via Lego

The Lego Super Mario world is expanding in August with several new (dare we say) expensive sets for collectors and children to enjoy. Why it’s taken this long for Princess Peach to be added to the collection is anyone’s guess.