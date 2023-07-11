Let Them Come: Onslaught Brings Auto-Battling Space Marine Vs. Aliens Action To Steam Early Access

Tuatara Games, the VFX support studio that has worked on games like Fortnite and Apex Legends, has announced its next title — Let Them Come: Onslaught, an upcoming roguelite shooter about being the last survivor on a planet overrun with aliens. The game is set in the same universe as 2017’s Let Them Come, where humanity has traveled to the stars only to find that the universe has planets full of alien monsters that want to eat them.

Let Them Come: Onslaught stars a soldier trapped in a hostile world. They’re the last survivor of a group of marines who were trying to flee in a shuttle, but it was struck down by a colossal alien lifeform, leaving one crew member alive and surrounded on all sides by monsters. It’s up to this lone soldier to blast their way through enemy forces and survive the ever-shifting elements so that they can activate nukes to destroy the world and prevent the aliens from spreading to different parts of the galaxy.

Let Them Come: Onslaught Blasts Onto Steam Early Access In 2024

Tuatara Games has announced Let Them Come: Onslaught via a reveal trailer for the studio’s official YouTube channel. Let Them Come: Onslaught is an upcoming survival auto-battler roguelite set to enter Steam Early Access in Q1 2024 for $4.99. The trailer also revealed that a demo for Let Them Come: Onslaught will be coming soon, so check the game’s official Steam page for further updates.

In Let Them Come: Onslaught, players collect XP when they defeat enemies, which allows them to unlock more impressive weapons, including Flamethrower, Laser Beam, Electric Grenades, and Orbital Strikes. Players can choose how to spend their XP, allowing them to select the best weapons for the current situation. There are also upgrades found around the map that can increase your health, boost defensive stats, and reduce weapon cooldowns.

The roguelite element comes into play via unlockables that can be purchased between runs. The player can find Credits on the battlefield, and these are retained upon death. You’re then free to spend these on permanent upgrades in the in-game Armory, allowing your next soldier to be a lot stronger and giving them more opportunities to experiment with the skills and weapons available to you.

Tuatara Games has used its VFX expertise to bring Let Them Come: Onslaught’s alien world to life, but those who enter from day one will be witnessing the game being built throughout the Early Access period, so the final product might look very different. Early Access might be the best choice, as it gives Tuatara Games the chance to finely tune the gameplay loop so that shooting aliens can be fun.