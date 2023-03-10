Is Fortnite dead? Is Fortnite dying in 2023? Answered

Fortnite was released back in 2017, and it instantly became one of the biggest video games of all time. Its success can be seen from the fact that it got the attention of more than 125 million players during its first year. Since then, the number has kept on increasing. However, many people think that Fortnite is dying in 2023. But is it really dead? Let’s take a look.

How many players are playing Fortnite in 2023?

Epic Games isn’t fond of giving regular updates regarding the overall player base of Fortnite. However, there are well-known third-party websites that give out estimated numbers. Epic Games, in 2020, did announce that Fortnite reached 350 million registered players. This number later rose to 400 million in 2021. As this was two years ago, the current number is likely much higher. While there is no official word on the exact number, it is estimated to be over 500 million.

At the time of writing, according to ActivePlayer, a total of 236,762,116 people played Fortnite in the past 30 days. While this number is not as high as the overall player count of some previous months, it still is enough to show that the game is not dead. Furthermore, ActivePlayer also confirms that the peak player count in a single day was 15 million during the past 30 days. However, it is important to note that the peak player count increases significantly with the launch of new seasons and events.

Overall, if we look at the numbers, Fortnite is not dead. In fact, it is not showing any signs of dying. The game is still going strong in 2023 and probably isn’t slowing down any time soon. The developers constantly add new content to the game to keep it fresh. Just recently, we saw the release of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, which brought a lot of new content, such as the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle and Havoc Pump Shotgun. The current season will conclude on June 2, 2023. As for the third season, it is expected to go live the next day, on June 3. When that happens, we can expect the daily peak player count to increase further.