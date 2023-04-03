Fortnite is one of the most popular games on the planet. Some put its popularity down to how it pushed the battle royale genre into the mainstream, while others rest the game’s fame on streamer Ninja’s shoulders. Regardless of why you play it, most of us only started playing after Fortnite had been released. This guide outlines how old Fortnite is, so you know at what point you got into the game and what came before.

How old is Fortnite Battle Royale?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fortnite Battle Royale was released as a companion mode to Fortnite: Save the World on September 26, 2017, making it 6 years old in 2023. This game mode became far more popular than the cooperative one that developer Epic Games assumed would be the main focus. As a result, Fortnite has become known primarily as a battle royale game, with only a small portion of users being aware of Fortnite: Save the World, let alone playing it.

The thing that makes Fortnite Battle Royale so unique in the battle royale genre is its base building mechanics. Players can gather materials throughout the match and use them to construct walls, floors, and even traps. This makes every match unpredictable and incredibly fun to watch because you never know what’s going to happen.

How old is Fortnite: Save the World?

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite: Save the World launched on September 26, 2017, making it 6 years old in 2023. This is the portion of Fortnite that Epic Games was pushing at launch. It’s a four-player cooperative shooter with building elements that saw players fighting enemies across several levels. This is what the building mechanics for Fortnite were perfected for, but their addition in Fortnite Battle Royale only served to make that game mode even more popular. The ability to build bases at the end of a match gave players an advantage you couldn’t get in other battle royale titles, and the quick matches made it fun and addictive.

Fortnite: Save the World has been relegated to the background as an alternate mode. To access it, you need to buy a one-time pass, but many players don’t bother because the bulk of new content added to Fortnite each season comes to the battle royale game mode.

How many seasons have there been in Fortnite?

Image via Epic Games

There have been 25 seasons in Fortnite at the time of writing. The latest season Chapter 4 Season 2, added Mega City and brought a cyberpunk theme to the game. Fortnite’s map changed dramatically every few months with the first ten seasons. After that, Epic Games implemented chapters containing multiple seasons, changing the map slightly with each one. New chapters bring about a huge change to the game’s map and are the most exciting content drops, offering players unique endgame experiences.