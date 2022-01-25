Life is Strange: Remastered Collection gets first official gameplay trailer

Square Enix released an extended gameplay trailer on Tuesday for Life is Strange: Remastered Collection that offered an in-depth look at the first game’s graphical improvements. The trailer featured gameplay of Life is Strange’s first episode, Chrysalis, which showed Max Caulfield navigating her way through Blackwell Academy.

The most apparent changes present were improvements to both lighting and textures, as well as more natural facial animations. One scene from the trailer — the conflict between Chloe and Nathan in the school bathroom — demonstrated that facial features would be more pronounced in the remaster. Square Enix did not share footage of Before the Storm’s remaster, but developer Deck Nine has said that it has “a wealth of preview goodies” planned ahead of the collection’s February launch.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection is due out on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles on February 1, and it will include remastered versions of the first Life is Strange title, as well as its prequel, Before the Storm. It will also launch on the Nintendo Switch at a later date. According to Square Enix, the games will boast myriad improvements, such as enhanced visuals, animations, and “refined gameplay puzzles.” Those who purchased the Ultimate Edition of Life is Strange: True Colors will also receive the remastered collection at no additional cost.