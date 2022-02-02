Life is Strange: Remastered is getting a 60 FPS patch for current-gen consoles

The Life is Strange: Remastered Collection released yesterday to mixed results. While there are no critic reviews as of the time of writing, the package compiles two beloved games. Its technical makeup leaves reason to be concerned, but the situation is going to improve slightly on current-gen consoles.

In a Twitter thread running through a list of known bugs, the official Life is Strange account confirmed that a 60 FPS mode is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X in a future patch. No time frame was provided though, given how many issues the collection suffers from, Deck Nine is more worried about fixing bugs at the moment. Curiously, the Xbox Series S was not mentioned in the tweet, providing our first piece of evidence that this might not be the native current-gen support some fans may have hoped for.

Discolored character shaders in BTS:R – a fix has been identified and is undergoing testing for a second patch. In the meantime, exit and restart the game to fix the issue. We can also confirm that a 60fps mode will be coming to LiS:R for PS5 and XSX in a later patch. — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) February 2, 2022

The second piece of evidence stems from Life is Strange: Remastered being singled out specifically. This makes it very likely that the game will be enhanced via a backwards compatibility layer. The original Life is Strange was capped at 30 frames per second on consoles, but Before the Storm had a performance mode option on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. This mode persists in the existing remaster.

The resolution takes a noticeable dip, but 60 FPS already existed in the prequel starring Chloe Price. This may disappoint console only players that were hoping for a beefier treatment for the franchise. A high resolution mode that also runs at 60 FPS across the collection would be ideal for both PS5 and Xbox Series X, similar in fashion to the enhanced performance option in God of War.