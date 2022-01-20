Nintendo Switch version of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection delayed, other versions will still launch on time

Deck Nine announced on Thursday that the Nintendo Switch version of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection has been delayed. However, the studio advised that the collection would still launch on all other platforms on February 1.

The company stated that the Switch version of the collection was “a little set back,” and needed more time to get everything ready for launch. “[We] will be releasing [the collection] later this year,” said the company in a statement posted on Twitter.

The studio also announced that it had “a wealth of preview goodies” planned ahead of the collection’s launch, starting with an in-depth preview of the remastered games on January 25.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection contains remastered versions of Life is Strange and its prequel, Before the Storm. Square Enix has said that the games will include multiple improvements, such as remastered visuals, retouched gameplay puzzles, improved lighting, and more natural character animations courtesy of facial motion capture technology.

The collection was initially set to launch in 2021, but it was later delayed to 2022. Those who purchased the Ultimate Edition of Life is Strange: True Colors will receive access to the games at no additional cost once the games are released.